Proud Boys leader, other members indicted on multiple charges relating to Capitol riot

The leader of the Proud Boys and multiple members of the group have been indicted with seditious conspiracy and other charges for their actions before and during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The defendants include Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, 38, of Miami, Florida, the former national chairman of the Proud Boys; Ethan Nordean, 31, of Auburn, Washington; Joseph Biggs, 38, of Ormond Beach, Florida; Zachary Rehl, 37, of Philadelphia, and Dominic Pezzola, 44, of Rochester, New York.

All previously were indicted and remain detained. They pleaded not guilty to charges contained in earlier indictments.

The superseding indictment adds two charges to the earlier indictment: one count of seditious conspiracy, and one count of conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties. All defendants now face a total of nine charges, and Pezzola faces an additional robbery charge.

READ MORE: January 6 hearings begin this week with challenge to capture public’s attention

According to court documents, the Proud Boys describe themselves as members of a "pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world, aka Western Chauvinists." Through at least Jan. 6, 2021, Tarrio was the national chairman of the organization.

In mid-December of 2020, Tarrio created a special chapter of the Proud Boys known as the "Ministry of Self Defense." As alleged in the indictment, from in or around December 2020, Tarrio and his co-defendants, all of whom were leaders or members of the Ministry of Self Defense, conspired to prevent, hinder and delay the certification of the Electoral College vote, and to oppose by force the authority of the government of the United States.

READ MORE: U.S. Capitol riot: Internet personality ordered to stand trial after plea deal refused

On Jan. 6, 2021, the defendants directed, mobilized, and led members of the crowd onto the Capitol grounds and into the Capitol, leading to dismantling of metal barricades, destruction of property, breaching of the Capitol building, and assaults on law enforcement.

During and after the attack, Tarrio and his co-defendants claimed credit for what had happened on social media and in an encrypted chat room.

The defendants are scheduled to appear for a hearing on June 9, 2022, in the District of Columbia,

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

In the 17 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 800 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 250 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or click here.