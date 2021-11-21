Protestors march through downtown Seattle

Image 1 of 3 ▼ SDOT ( )

Demonstrators marched through downtown Seattle, protesting the Biden administration sanction of Eritrea amidst the ongoing Ethiopian civil war.

A large crowd of people started walking westbound on Jackson Street through the International District, draped in the colors of the Ethiopian flag Sunday.

Authorities tell FOX 13 they are trying to divert protestors away from Lumen Field, as visitors watching the Seattle Seahawks game are just now leaving the stadium.

Editor's note: A previous version of this article erroneously connected this protest to the Rittenhouse verdict. This march is separate from a protest being held at Seattle Central.

