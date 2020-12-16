Protesters line streets as city plans sweep of homeless encampment in Seattle's Cal Anderson Park

Tensions are rising in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood this morning as the city plans a sweep of a large homeless encampment in Cal Anderson Park.

Cal Anderson Park in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood on Dec. 15, 2020. (Q13 News photo)

The city gave the encampment a deadline of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to clear the area before the city moved in. Seattle Police have been circling the park as protesters line the streets to rally against the sweep.

Smoke was seen rising from the encampment after a fire was set inside, but it appears that fire has been extinguished. A news helicopter flying above left the scene after someone pointed a laser at the pilot.

The homeless encampment has been in the Cal Anderson Park ball field for months, even though the park has been closed since June 30.

After the city announced plans for a sweep, people glued the entrances shut and placed wooden pallets and metal fencing around the area.

Signs around the park said things like "Stop the Sweep" and "Housing is a Human Right."

This is a developing story.