Protesters gather outside Russian Embassy in DC after attack on Ukraine

Protesters gathered outside the Russian Embassy in D.C. early Thursday morning after an attack on Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he unleashed an attack in a televised address early Thursday, drawing international condemnation.

One sign a protester could be seen holding read, "Putin stop war now," as others waved Ukrainian flags.

In response to the initial attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will be imposing martial law in response to the Russian invasion of the country.

"This morning Russia launched a new military operation against our state. This is an unjustified deceitful and cynical invasion," Zelenskyy said.

