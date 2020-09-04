Protesters arrested on I-5 after blocking southbound lanes in Seattle

Troopers arrested nine drivers after the protesters blocked southbound I-5 at the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle.

The vehicles were being impounded shortly after 11:00 a.m. Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Washington State Department of Transportation officials said to expect delays.

All but one lane were back open on SB I-5 shortly after noon. Traffic was diverted onto the express lanes for a short time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.