Prosecutor: Tacoma officer who drove through crowd justified in use of force

In a letter to Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore, the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney found that an officer who hit a person gathered at an illegal street racing event was justified in his use of force.

On Jan. 23, 2021, several cars and a crowd of over 100 were blocking the intersection of S. 9th Street and Pacific Ave. for an illegal street racing event. When a patrol car arrived to break it up, they were surrounded and swarmed by the crowd.

The crowd began yelling profanities and death threats at the officer, kicking the car, beating on the windows and rocking the car, allowing the street racers to leave.

The officer tried to back up his patrol vehicle but was unable to, since he was surrounded on all sides. The officer believed he saw a small opening in the front of his patrol car and drove forward slowly, which knocked down several people that were near his car. One of those people ended up under the vehicle and was run over by the back tire.

The officers that responded all expressed fear that they would be dragged from their cars and killed by the crowd. They described the scene as a "mob frenzy."

The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said, "a motor vehicle is not a per se deadly weapon, but can be considered to be a deadly weapon only if, in the circumstances in which it is used, it is readily capable of causing death or substantial bodily harm."

However, because he did move forward with it, his patrol car in this case was considered a use of force.

Under the circumstances, the Prosecuting Attorney's Office found the use of force was justified.

The officer will not face charges due to the findings.

In the letter to Moore, the office wrote of their findings: