Proposed bill would ban free right-hand turns at stop lights in Washington

If you are running late for work, you may soon have to think twice at that stop light—a proposed bill would make it illegal to make a free right-hand turn at certain stop lights in Washington.

House Bill 1582 would not prohibit free right turns at all red lights in the state, only around certain facilities.

As it reads right now, the bill would ban free turns within 1,000 feet of schools, childcare centers, public parks or playgrounds, recreational facilities, libraries, public transit centers, hospitals and senior centers.

The bill would also allow local jurisdictions to determine other areas of high foot traffic where they can prohibit free right-hand turns. In that case, local departments are required to put signage warning drivers to not take that turn until they get a green light.

If the bill passes, the Washington Traffic Safety Commission must put together a statewide public awareness campaign to let people know of the ban on free turns.

If passed, the law would go into effect July 1, 2024.