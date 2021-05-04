Propane leak prompts evacuations in South Seattle

Evacuations were underway in a portion of South Seattle after a 1,000-gallon tank started leaking propane Tuesday morning.

Seattle firefighters were called around 10:00 a.m. to the 600 block of S Myrtle Street just off of E Marginal Way S near the Duwamish River.

Authorities said firefighters were evacuated people in the impacted zone. If you were in that impacted zone, firefighters have already contacted you.

As of 11 a.m., the leak was secured and crews are monitoring the situation to determine when it is safe to reopen the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

