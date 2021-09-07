Proof of vaccination to be required for all events at Climate Pledge Arena, including Kraken games

Everyone age 12 and older will need proof of vaccination to attend events at Climate Pledge Arena, including Seattle Kraken hockey games.

The venue made the announcement Tuesday saying that there will be a convenient process for fans to show proof that they are fully vaccinated using their smartphones.

All full and part-time employees and contractors will also need to be fully vaccinated.

"By announcing the policy today, the team is ensuring that fans, who are not yet vaccinated can do so ahead of the first event in the arena," officials wrote in a news release. "People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine."

The Kraken's first home game is Saturday, Oct. 23 vs. the Vancouver Canucks.

Proof of vaccination will also be required for the team's three preseason games in Spokane, Everett and Kent.

RELATED: Pierce, King counties require masks for all at large outdoor gatherings starting Sept. 7

