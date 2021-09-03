Proof of vaccination required to enter restaurants, bars in Clallam and Jefferson counties

If you're in the Olympic Peninsula, you will have to prove you are vaccinated to go into bars or restaurants starting Saturday, Sept. 4.

The North Olympic Peninsula health officer announced the mandate on Thursday.

Health officials told The Peninsula Daily News that they spoke with the chambers of commerce before deciding on the mandate. They said requiring vaccines would be more effective and less expensive than restricting capacity in bars and restaurants.

One Clallam County resident and two Jefferson County residents died of COVID-19, officials said Thursday. They were all unvaccinated and had underlying health issues.

Clallam County added 105 new cases and Jefferson County added 22 new cases, officials said.

See the full public health order below:

