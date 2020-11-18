Project Freedom Ride asking for safe return of stolen rescue dog

Project Freedom Ride, a non-profit animal rescue is asking for a safe return of a stolen rescue dog taken from transport dropoff early Tuesday morning in Greenlake.

Jennifer McConn, the founder of Project Freedom Ride, said the woman and a man showed up an undisclosed transport offloading at Greenlake Park & Ride around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

McConn said the woman, seen in the photo posted on the non-profit's Facebook page, was at the dropoff location and claimed to be a foster parent, and was there to pick-up Jackson, a 1 or 2-year-old Dachshund/Chihuahua rescue.

"Everything was off-loaded, everything was going good and apparently she was the last person. And she posed as a foster for a rescue, and said she was there for this dog named Jackson," said McConn.

"And unfortunately the transporters gave her Jackson, despite the fact that Jackson was bound for British Columbia. He was not even offloading in Seattle," she said.

The non-profit has filed a report with Seattle Police and they are investigating the incident. McConn says this is the first time a dog has been taken in the non-profit's history of rescuing dogs since 2016.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police.