Procession held in Seattle to honor fallen SPD officer Lexi Harris

The Seattle Police Department honored the dedication and sacrifice of a fallen officer killed in the line of duty with a procession through the city.

SPD held a procession Wednesday morning for their fellow officer Alexandra ‘Lexi' Harris. Harris, 38, was an off-duty officer who was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-5 while attempting to help other drivers in need.

Colleagues and loved ones described Harris as a shining star in the department.

"It’s probably very solemn and a very sad time for them," said Alan Deright who watched the procession.

Some watched from open doorways, others waited in cars as Seattle Police prepared to escort one of their own who fell in the line of duty.

"Everybody thought she was a leader," said Deright.

Many colleagues called Harris Wonder Woman while friends and loved ones called her Lexi. Harris joined the department 5 years ago to follow a family tradition of public service and the lives she touched during her career are likely countless.

Kevin Scott told Q13 News he watched Harris race to give the overdose-reversing drug Narcan to a man in crisis. Scott said it was the same dedication to help others that put Harris on I-5 this past Sunday, racing again to help people in need.

"She did it doing what she does. She wasn’t working, she wasn’t even a cop, she just pulled over to help," he said. "That’s exactly what anybody born in Seattle would have done."

Officers and first responders lined the Yesler Street Bridge overlooking the procession to salute one more time for a colleague who died giving herself to service.

Washington State Patrol says troopers are still on the hunt for whoever stole Harris’ car after she stopped to help others in need on the freeway when she was killed.

An organization called Behind the Badge Foundation is working behind the scenes with SPD and the Harris family through their heartbreak.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram