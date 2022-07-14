Second 'probable' case of monkeypox detected in Pierce County

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department is investigating a second probable case of monkeypox.

According to the health department, a man in his 50s tested positive on Wednesday. He was not hospitalized and is isolating at home, the health department said.

Health officials say this case is not related to the county's first case of monkeypox and does not appear to be travel-related.

At least 20 cases of monkeypox are suspected in Washington, with one previous case found in Pierce County. King County has the most cases, with at least 17.

Monkeypox spreads through skin-to-skin contact if there's an open wound or sore, through contact with objects or surfaces a person with monkeypox used or through saliva of someone who has monkeypox.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. Those who contract the virus also get the tell-tale rash that looks like bumps, blisters or ulcers on the surface of the skin.

Contact your healthcare provider if you think you are experiencing symptoms.