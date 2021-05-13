Prizes and perks offered at Mariners game to promote COVID-19 vaccinations

In an effort to stop the spread of COVID–19, the Mariners are offering up some big perks to people who are fully vaccinated or willing to get vaccinated.

On Thursday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced the state could fully reopen even sooner than expected if the state can get 70% or more people vaccinated who are 16 and older.

In a joint effort with Challenge Seattle to promote vaccinations, the Mariners are offering discounts and giveaway to folks who have gotten the shot.

The discounts include 20% off concessions and merchandise at the team store and the possibility of winning some big prizes:

T-Mobile 5G phones and one year of service

Alaska Airlines roundtrip travel for two

Microsoft Xbox video game consoles

Costco gift cards

Nordstrom $500 gift cards, Stylist consultation and lunch at a Nordstrom restaurant

Pearl Jam signed concert poster

If you’re not vaccinated, you still have the chance to get your hands on these goodies.

On site at the ballpark, The Seattle Fire Department is offering no-appointment vaccinations. Fans at games can walk right up and get their choice of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson.

"Might as well stop by and get a shot and then like you said stop by to get all this free stuff," said Jack Quesenberry.

Quesenberry drove up to the game from Tacoma. He says he just stumbled upon the vaccination location in centerfield, but says he is happy he did.

Not only does Quesenberry have access to all the perks and discounts, but for future games, he can buy tickets in the vaccination section.

So far, more than 300 people have already gotten their shot at the stadium.

Discounts and perks will continue throughout the month.

For fully vaccinated fans, tickets can be bought for $10 or $20 until June 2.

The random prizes are offered until May 19.

For more information on these giveaways click here.

