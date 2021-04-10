Expand / Collapse search

Prince Philip's funeral will take place April 17, Royal family confirms

Updated 1 hour ago
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip’s funeral will take place April 17 at Windsor Castle in a family service that will be closed to the public.

The palace said Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, took part in planning his funeral and the focus on family was in accordance with his wishes. The 99-year-old duke died Friday.

Prince Harry, who stepped away from royal duties last year and now lives in California, will attend the service along with other members of the royal family. His wife, the duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant, has been advised by her doctor not to attend.

Associated Press Writer James Brooks contributed reporting.