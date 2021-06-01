Pride Month events around Western Washington
SEATTLE - June is Pride Month, and while most of the big events will be virtual again this year, there's no shortage of activities to celebrate LGBTQ contributions to our communities.
Below is a list of Pride events happening in June around Western Washington (locations are listed for in-person events). If you have more Pride events to share, you can email them to q13tips@fox.com.
Tuesday, June 1
Pride Celebration Aerobics with Seattle Punk Rock Aerobics, South Park Hall, Seattle
Friday, June 4
Breakfast & Benefits: GSBA Member Orientation
Saturday, June 5
QPOC Hikers and Seattle Pride's "Hike with Pride!", Hamlin Park, Shoreline
Queer History Exploration: The Ballroom Scene
Sunday, June 6
Taking Pride in Capitol Hill (Formerly "Clean Sweep"), Cal Anderson Park, Seattle
All Gender LGBTQ+ Youth Chat with Lambert House
Tuesday, June 8
REAL TALK GTBIPOC Support Group with U.T.O.P.I.A. Seattle
Wednesday, June 9
Pride Renters' Workshop with LGBTQ Allyship
Thursday, June 10
Business of Pride: Outstanding Voices and LGBTQ Businesses with Puget Sound Business Journal
Saturday, June 12
Sunday, June 13
All Gender LGBTQ+ Youth Chat with Lambert HouseZoom
Trans-Action Virtual Support Group with U.T.O.P.I.A. Seattle
Tuesday, June 15
LGBTQI+ Family Building Open House Webinar with Seattle Reproductive Medicine
Wednesday, June 16
Queer Community Conversations: Body Image & Food, by Gay City
HIV - STI Testing & PrEP Clinic, by U.T.O.P.I.A. Seattle, Kent
Thursday, June 17
Power Up! LGBTQ+ Workers' Rights Workshop
Sunday, June 20
All Gender LGBTQ+ Youth Chat with Lambert HouseZoom
Tuesday, June 22
Egg Seeking Sperm Seminar with ORM Fertility and Seattle Sperm Bank
Wednesday, June 23
HIV - STI Testing & PrEP Clinic, by U.T.O.P.I.A. Seattle, Kent
Thursday, June 24
GLSEN Professional Development Committee
Saturday, June 26
MTN Pride, Crystal Mountain
Saturday, June 26-June 27
Seattle Virtual Pride 2021: Resilience
Sunday, June 27
All Gender LGBTQ+ Youth Chat with Lambert HouseZoom
Monday, June 28
An Introduction to the Center for LGBTQ+ Fertility at Pacific Northwest Fertility
Wednesday, June 30
Donor Egg and Surrogacy Discussion with ORM Fertility and Northwest Surrogacy Center
