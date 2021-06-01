Pride Month events around Western Washington

June is Pride Month, and while most of the big events will be virtual again this year, there's no shortage of activities to celebrate LGBTQ contributions to our communities.

Below is a list of Pride events happening in June around Western Washington (locations are listed for in-person events). If you have more Pride events to share, you can email them to q13tips@fox.com.

Balloons in the rainbow colors decorating the Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington State, USA for the Seattle Gay Pride parade. (Photo by: Wolfgang Kaehler/Avalon/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Tuesday, June 1

Pride Celebration Aerobics with Seattle Punk Rock Aerobics, South Park Hall, Seattle

Friday, June 4

Breakfast & Benefits: GSBA Member Orientation

Saturday, June 5

QPOC Hikers and Seattle Pride's "Hike with Pride!", Hamlin Park, Shoreline

Queer History Exploration: The Ballroom Scene

Sunday, June 6

Taking Pride in Capitol Hill (Formerly "Clean Sweep"), Cal Anderson Park, Seattle

All Gender LGBTQ+ Youth Chat with Lambert House

Tuesday, June 8

REAL TALK GTBIPOC Support Group with U.T.O.P.I.A. Seattle

Wednesday, June 9

Pride Renters' Workshop with LGBTQ Allyship

Thursday, June 10

Business of Pride: Outstanding Voices and LGBTQ Businesses with Puget Sound Business Journal

Saturday, June 12

Rock for Pride: This is Me

Sunday, June 13

All Gender LGBTQ+ Youth Chat with Lambert HouseZoom

Trans-Action Virtual Support Group with U.T.O.P.I.A. Seattle

Tuesday, June 15

LGBTQI+ Family Building Open House Webinar with Seattle Reproductive Medicine

Wednesday, June 16

Queer Community Conversations: Body Image & Food, by Gay City

HIV - STI Testing & PrEP Clinic, by U.T.O.P.I.A. Seattle, Kent

Thursday, June 17

Power Up! LGBTQ+ Workers' Rights Workshop

Sunday, June 20

All Gender LGBTQ+ Youth Chat with Lambert HouseZoom

Tuesday, June 22

Egg Seeking Sperm Seminar with ORM Fertility and Seattle Sperm Bank

Wednesday, June 23

HIV - STI Testing & PrEP Clinic, by U.T.O.P.I.A. Seattle, Kent

Thursday, June 24

GLSEN Professional Development Committee

Saturday, June 26

MTN Pride, Crystal Mountain

Saturday, June 26-June 27

Seattle Virtual Pride 2021: Resilience

Sunday, June 27

All Gender LGBTQ+ Youth Chat with Lambert HouseZoom

Monday, June 28

An Introduction to the Center for LGBTQ+ Fertility at Pacific Northwest Fertility

Wednesday, June 30

Donor Egg and Surrogacy Discussion with ORM Fertility and Northwest Surrogacy Center

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram