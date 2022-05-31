In-person Pride Month celebrations return to Puget Sound for the first time since 2019

After two years, Pride Month festivities are back for full in-person celebrations for the first time since the pandemic hit.

One of the largest festivals in the state, Seattle Pride, canceled celebrations in June 2020 at the height of the pandemic and held a modified celebration in 2021.

You can catch these Pride events during the month of June:

Seattle

Pride In The Park (June 4 at Volunteer Park)

The event kicks off Pride celebrations in the city of Seattle after two years. The event is free to attend and features a lineup of local LGBTQIA+ performers, activities, food trucks, an alcohol garden and non-profit booths to check out. This year's theme is Family Reunion.

Headlining this year’s event is Fly Moon Royalty, a Seattle-based duo comprised of vocalist Adra Boo and DJ Mike Illvester. The festivities will be hosted by emcees Goddess Briq House, a Seattle-based burlesque performer and Ceasar Hart, a local-favorite Drag King performer.

Seattle Pride Parade (June 26, downtown Seattle)

The Seattle Pride Parade is one of the major events to wrap up the month. The parade features Seattle businesses, brands, groups, and leaders.

Over 400,000 parade-goers are expected to attend, according to Seattle Pride. If you want a good spot, get there early! Minimal tickets for guaranteed grandstand and ADA priority seating will be available. You can find more information here.

The parade route will have alcohol gardens for attendees ages 21 and up and a designated non-alcoholic space for all ages

ADA viewing areas will be available at Westlake Plaza and on the east side of 4th Ave & Bell St. ASL interpreters will be available at the announcer stages in both of these locations.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. It starts at 4th Avenue and Pike Street and ends at 2nd Avenue and Denny Way, by the Seattle Center.

Capitol Hill Pride Festival

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Cal Anderson Park on Sunday, June 26, there will be a march, rally and barbeque to celebrate Pride. The event also features live music and entertainment, as well as a doggie drag costume contest.

Learn more about the event here.

Bellingham (Saturday, June 4)

Whatcom Youth Pride Parade & Festival

The Whatcom Youth Pride Parade & Festival presents an opportunity for LGBTQIA+ youth and youth allies to walk together through a short parade route while the community stands along the sidelines and cheers them on.

The parade culminates in a festival at Bellingham High School (2020 Cornwall Ave, Bellingham) at 10:30 a.m. There will be tables for LGBTQIA+ affirming community organizations to share their resources, youth maker space, music and performances, and food trucks.

Burien (Friday, June 3 - Sunday, June 5)

Burien Pride returns in 2022 with three days of events. The festival and street dance will take place on 6th Avenue in downtown Burien/

Friday, June 3: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.-- Burien Pride Street Dance

Saturday, June 4: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. -- Festival / Music / Kids Area

Sunday, June 5: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.-- Drag Queen Bingo and a Pancake Breakfast (611 SW 152nd St, Burien). Tickets are $25.

Find more information here.

Olympia (Saturday, June 4)

Capital City Pride takes place this year on June 4. The festival includes music, booths and art. There will be 16 local entertainers and over 30 local booths.

It's recommended to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

The event starts at 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Port Plaza (701 Columbia St. NW, Olympia, WA 98501)

Anacortes (Saturday, June 18)

The City of Anacortes is hosting its very first Pride celebration later this month.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. near Causland Park. There will be a picnic in the park until 7 p.m.