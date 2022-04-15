President Joe Biden plans to visit Seattle, Portland next week to discuss infrastructure, energy costs

article

President Joe Biden is planning a trip to Seattle and Portland, Oregon next week in what will be his first visit to the region as president.

Additional details are expected in the coming days, but The Seattle Times reported the White House said next Friday’s visit in Seattle will center on the administration’s efforts "to continue bringing down costs for American families and building a more resilient economy."

A White House release said that the president will start his trip to the region in Portland Thursday to discuss investments from the infrastructure package.

The visit comes amid sagging national approval numbers for the president, and growing worries among Democrats that inflation will cost the party control of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections.

Biden has blamed the inflation spike on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden last visited Seattle in November 2019 while campaigning in the Democratic presidential primaries. He attended a fundraiser at the home of Amazon executive David Zapolsky.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

