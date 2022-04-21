President Biden to visit Portland, arrive in Seattle on Thursday

President Joe Biden is expected to arrive in the Pacific Northwest on Thursday for a two-day visit to Portland and Seattle.

Biden will first visit Portland, where he will tour areas that benefited from his infrastructure bill.

He will then arrive in Seattle Thursday night for a democratic fundraiser and is expected to stay until Friday, which is also Earth Day.

Although Biden is raising fuel economy standards for vehicles and included green policies in last year’s bipartisan infrastructure legislation, the lack of greater progress casts a shadow over his second Earth Day as president.

He will mark the moment on Friday in Seattle, where he’ll be joined by Gov. Jay Inslee, a fellow Democrat with a national reputation for climate action.

During the Seattle visit, Biden plans to sign a climate-related executive order in honor of Earth Day.

Biden is expected to arrive in Seattle at 5 p.m. and the Washington State Patrol said drivers should expect freeway closures around the Seattle area because of his visit. It is not known yet which freeways could be closed.

Biden’s last Seattle visit was in November 2019 while campaigning in the Democratic presidential primaries. He attended a fundraiser at the home of Amazon executive David Zapolsky.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.