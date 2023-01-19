President Biden surveys storm-battered California

President Joe Biden arrived at Santa Clara County's Moffett Field Thursday morning to begin his tour of the storm-ravaged Central Coast.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, State Sen. Alex Padilla, and Rep. Anna G. Eshoo, were on hand to greet the president before they hopped on Marine One for an aerial tour of Santa Cruz County, one of the areas hardest hit by a series of storms.

Biden was heading to survey the storm-damaged Capitola Pier in Santa Cruz County, where he will meet with business owners and affected residents.

The president will also meet with first responders and deliver remarks on supporting the state’s recovery at nearby Seacliff State Park.

Biden has already approved a major disaster declaration for parts of the state, freeing up additional federal resources for recovery efforts. Hours before the visit, he raised the level of federal assistance available even higher.

California has seen weeks of wild weather that flooded roadways, collapsed hillsides and toppled countless trees. At least 20 people were killed during the deluges, and destruction spread across 41 of the state's 58 counties.