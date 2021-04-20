President Biden calls George Floyd's family after guilty verdict

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and First Lady Jill Biden made a phone call to members of George Floyd’s family and civil rights attorney Ben Crump following the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial. Here is a transcript of the call.

BIDEN: You’ve been incredible. An incredible family. I wish I were there just to put my arms around you.

I’m standing here with [inaudible]. We’ve been talking, we’ve been watching every second of this and the Vice President – all of us. We’re all so "relieved."

Guilty on all three counts. It’s really important. I’m anxious to see you guys. I really am. We’re going to get a lot more done...we’re going to do a lot. We’re going to stay at it ‘til we get it down.

CRUMP: Hopefully this is the momentum for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, to get passed and have you sign!

BIDEN: You got it pal. That and a lot more. Not just that, but a lot more.

CRUMP: Thank you, Mr. President.

BIDEN: This is going to be our first shot at dealing with genuine, systemic racism. Look, there’s two people who feel as strongly as I do, the Vice President. She wants to say something.

HARRIS: I’m just so thankful to the entire family. Your courage. Your commitment. Your strength has been a strength to so many people you won’t even meet.

This is a day of justice in America and your family have been… history is going to show real leaders at this moment where we needed you. And in George’s name and memory we are going to make sure his legacy is intact, and the history will look back at this moment and know it was an inflection moment. He had to sacrifice so much – your family did, too.

But we really do believe that with your leadership, and the president we have in the White House, that we’re going to make something good come out of this tragedy, okay?

BIDEN: And you better all get ready 'cause when we do it we’re going to put you on Air Force One and get you here. The one I’m most concerned about is Giana. My wife Jill is with me, too.

JILL BIDEN: Hi, how are you all? We’re thinking about you. Things are going to change.

BIDEN: I guess nothing is worth it, but it... like I said I keep thinking of the words: "Daddy’s going to change the world." You tell her what I said and remind her that when she’s president… (inaudible)

CRUMP: Thank you Mr. President. God bless you.

BIDEN: God bless you all. Stay safe.