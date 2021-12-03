Preliminary flood damage estimates in Whatcom County at least $50M

Following a series of "atmospheric rivers" in November that delivered record-breaking rainfall totals in Whatcom County, officials are continuing to assess flood damages and begin work on recovery.

As of Dec. 3, officials say damage to public infrastructure, businesses and private property has been estimated at approximately $50 million.

John Gargett, deputy director of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management, reported that approximately 1,400 homes and structures countywide reported damage so far.

"This is the largest, most impactful natural disaster to hit Whatcom County since its founding in 1854," said Gargett. "This disaster that has no historical comparison and has touched every corner of Whatcom County in addition to the impacts in Skagit County and British Columbia."

Renters, homeowners, and those who lost vehicles or other property in the flooding (regardless of whether they have insurance) are asked to use the online damage assessment form or phone (360) 788-5311 as soon as possible.

