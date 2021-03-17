Pregnant women now eligible in Washington state for COVID -19 vaccine

Many more people are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Washington state starting on Wednesday including pregnant women.

"I am number 97 right here," Anna Leonetti said. It did not matter how long the line was today for Leonetti had to get the Pfizer vaccine.

"I am so excited," Leonetti said. She’s been in isolation for more than 7 straight months, all to protect herself and her unborn baby from COVID. "What a time to be having a baby," Leonetti said. The decision to get the vaccine for Leonetti was not an easy one. "I understand if you are nervous, it was very carefully considered I talked to my provider, I looked at all the data that is out there," Leonetti said.

Much of that data about the vaccine is coming from the University of Washington Medicine. Dr. Kristina Adams Waldorf belongs to a collaborative of doctors who lobbied the state to move pregnant women up the vaccine chain.

Dr. Adams Waldorf says Dr. Rita Hsu of Ellensburg played a big role in the efforts to convince state health experts to vaccinate pregnant women sooner.

UW Medicine researched the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines on pregnant women.

"We have some data from more than 30,000 pregnant women who have been vaccinated with either Pfizer and Moderna we are not seeing any red flags," Dr. Adams Waldorf said.

UW Medicine said the vaccine is safe for pregnant women.

"From my perspective the benefit far far outweighs any possible risks," Dr. Adams Waldorf said.

Doctors say the possible risks to pregnant women have to be taken seriously.

"What we do know is that pregnant women who contract COVID-19 are much higher risk of hospitalization, intubated and dying and even preterm birth," Dr. Adams Waldorf said.

The vaccine Leonetti received on Wednesday doctors say will help pass on antibodies to her baby as well. Waldorf said research shows that newborns are getting partial protection from COVID-19.

"It’s a boy," Leonetti said.

Leonetti will meet her precious baby boy come June but before that there is a reunion she has been emotionally longing for.

"I just can’t wait to hug my parents again is honestly how I feel, I am just so happy and relieved," Leonetti said.

Leonetti received her vaccine from a hospital in North Seattle.