article

A pregnant woman missing in Pierce County was last seen leaving her family's home Tuesday, possibly headed to a grocery store.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Kassanndra Cantrell drove away from her family's home in Parkland Tuesday morning. She was driving a white 2014 Mazda 3 sedan with the license plate AXV1638.

Investigators said she hasn't returned home or contacted her family, both of which are very unusual.

Friends say she may have been planning to go to a grocery store, but her financial records don't show any activity. She hasn't used her phone, detectives said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.