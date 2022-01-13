Pregnant Chicago mom, 29, gunned down while sitting in parked car outside her home

Chicago police are on the hunt for two gunmen seen on surveillance video pumping bullets into a parked car.

Inside was a mom pregnant with her second child.

Derricka Patrick was a popular Chicago hairstylist. Her mom says she was three-months pregnant and excited to have the baby in July.

The 29-year-old is also the mother of a 9-year-old girl.

The expectant mom returned to her home at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the 7400 block of South Vincennes Ave. in the Englewood neighborhood.

In the car was her 15-year-old niece. She ran inside Patrick’s home to get a cake. That's when she heard gunshots and ran to the car to find her aunt slumped over the wheel.

Patrick was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, along with her unborn child.

Chicago police say they have video surveillance showing a car pulling up next to Patrick’s, two males get out and start shooting into her car.

That video has not been released to the public yet.

"We have some video evidence that supports that two individuals did this and we need them identified. We haven't pushed out any videos yet of those suspects. But we definitely need some help from the community," Chicago police said.

"My baby didn't deserve this. She didn't do nothing to nobody. For somebody to come and snuff her out and take her life like that, I'm just upset about it. I don't appreciate it" said Patrick’s mother, Christine Blanton.

An autopsy found Patrick died of multiple gunshot wounds. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Police are looking for more evidence in this case. You can submit an anonymous tip to cpdtip.com.