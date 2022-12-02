Power returns for most Snohomish County residents after days of being in the dark; another storm on the way

A majority of people in Snohomish County finally have their power back on.

As of 5:30 p.m. on Friday, just 27 customers remain without power in areas covered by the Snohomish County Public Utilities Department (PUD), which is down from the tens of thousands reported earlier this week.

Multiple homes in Edmonds remained in the dark during the freezing nights this week, but some homeowners were able to come up with their own ways to stay warm.

Bob Welenofsky thought he’d be one of the lucky ones to make it out of the storm with light and heat, but that was not the case.

"Yeah, we had power and as soon as ‘boom!’ Everything went black, so it was hard to fathom what the heck happened," Welenofsky, a retired Boeing engineer, recalled of trees falling down on the powerlines.

Welenofsky has been juggling his power needs while Puget Sound Energy crews work to get him back on the grid.

"I got one outlet in the whole house that I can plug something in," he said.

Although it could be worse, he has one cold comfort: "My coffeemaker-- I had to bring it into my bedroom, where that one outlet is working, so that’s where I had my coffee."

The storm left entire streets without light or heat.

John Bruemer, who lives on one of those streets, said, "Well, it’s been hard for the whole community and it’s in our cul-de-sac particularly since we had a branch go down over a power line. That put out power to all the cul-de-sac."

To make matters worse, one of the homes nearby had a gas meter go up in flames – adding to the danger and stress of losing power.

"The fire department was called that was the night of the storm [Tuesday] and, you know, we were basically waiting for power to come back on," Bruemer said.

Bruemer is making do with making light and heat the old-fashioned way: he’s got plenty of wood on hand to keep a fire going

But what he says warms his heart is seeing neighbors help neighbors.

"I think community at a time when you’re in need, you really know who you can count on and neighbors become friends over that. So many of us have been here many years, and we may not agree politically or may not have the same social circles, but if we had a problem on the cul-de-sac , we’re all here for each other," Bruemer said.

Welenofsky, a long-time resident, said this bout of winter weather is beyond bad.

"Never, never. Nothing like this ever happens from when I first moved here," he said.

As more snow is expected Friday night, Snohomish County PUD recommends all residents prepare with emergency kits, batteries and flashlights.

During a storm, PUD said crews remain working 24 hours up to 48 hours with rest in between until everyone’s power is back on.

If there is an outage in our neighborhood or at your home/business, you can report it here.