Thousands in the dark after heavy rain, gusty winds bring down trees and power lines

Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast
17
High Wind Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 AM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
High Wind Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, North Coast, Central Coast
High Wind Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM PST until WED 1:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, Southwest Interior
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM PST, Whitman County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:52 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM PST until WED 10:00 AM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Wind Advisory
until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Watch
from MON 1:00 PM PST until WED 6:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Wind Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM PST until WED 1:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Flood Advisory
until WED 4:30 PM PST, Asotin County, Garfield County, Spokane County, Whitman County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from TUE 8:00 AM PST until TUE 1:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior

Thousands in the dark after heavy rain, gusty winds bring down trees and power lines

Weather
Residents prepare for more rain, wind

High winds and heavy rain brought down trees and power lines, leaving nearly 100K customers without power statewide.

SHORELINE, Wash. - This has been a December to remember for residents around Shoreline and Edmonds – two cities repeatedly pummeled by waves of severe weather. They’ve seen a dose of everything: snow, ice, and now—wind.

All of which has made it hard to keep the lights on. Kellie Stickney, spokeswoman for Snohomish County Public Utility District says, "Around 8 a.m. this morning, we’ve had 10,000 outages and now we’re down to around 4,400, and they’ll continue to work on those until power is back on for everyone 

Stickney says, so long ---as the weather keeps working to make conditions a challenge. Making it hard for anyone at Snohomish PUD to get a holiday.

Stickney says, "It's gusty winds, we’re seeing it a little bit everywhere throughout the county, I encourage folks to take some time this afternoon and get yourself prepared because we are looking at some additional outages that might come with the high winds." 

Maintenance worker Michael Burress has been going non-stop. Still trying to pick up the pieces from two storms ago: "it’s just work after work, you know, I’ll do this house (cleaning up tree branches), and then I have another house in Edmonds that I didn’t finish up cause of the last snow." 

Burress says it’s been a challenge to clean up trees, "It’s been frustrating because I can’t get out there because it’s either they fall down cause of the snow and everything freezes over so then you gotta dig out the trees."

With so many homeowners still struggling, the fear in some---- may try some unsafe ideas to stay warm. Prompting this warning from Puget Sound Energy: "If their at home never use a natural gas range for heating or any type of charcoal grill for indoor cooking or heating as well, because of the carbon monoxide poisoning." 