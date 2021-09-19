Power outages caused by Friday's storm impact tens of thousands

On Saturday, tens of thousands of people throughout the region woke up to find they did not have power due to Friday's storms.

Outages impacted a large portion of Western Washington.

Snohomish County Public Utility District reported more than 2,200 customers without power Friday night.

Puget Sound Energy reported more than 62,000 outages Saturday morning.

Seattle City Light reported more than 3300 customers without power Saturday afternoon.

Crews worked all day to restore power to the people affected.

"Alright, the power’s out; what’s going to work and what’s not going to work? Hot water? Yeah! Still got hot water, you can still take a shower, right? Let’s see, the furnace is not going to work no big deal. It’s not cold. The gas range? Nope, you need electricity. Microwave oven? Nope you need electricity," said Jeff Shaver.

Shaver says he was woken up around 11 p.m. Friday night when the power first went off. In total, Shaver and some of his neighbors were without power for about 19 hours.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday evening, the power was back.

Most people throughout the region got power back by Saturday night. PSE reported more than 10,000 customers still without power around 10 p.m. Saturday.

