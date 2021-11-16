Power outages affect thousands on Whidbey Island

Thousands of people on Whidbey Island have been dealing with the effects of power outages, caused by weather, since Monday.

Puget Sound Energy report crews are working around the clock to get power back as quick as possible, however estimated restoration time, for thousands of people on Whidbey Island, is late Wednesday night.

Throughout the day on Tuesday, people lined up to get gas at the Mobil station off State Route 525 near the ferry terminal.

Some people say they waited forty minutes in line to fill-up.

"This is the only pump on the south-end, I think, that is ethanol free," said Cameron Williams.

With temperatures dropping down into the 30s, people who live on the island say they are prepared to stay warm with or without power.

"I got a wood stove, got four or five cord put away before the winter hits so we’re good with heat," said Steve Gregory.

Adam King says he also has heat at the Airbnb he is staying in, but that is all they have.

"Right now, the hardest thing is not being able to shower because everything runs off of an electric pump," he said.

King drove all the way from Kentucky, and he says they arrived on Monday during the storms. He says they did not plan for their current situation.

"I grabbed some snacks because all the restaurants are down. So, there is no food. We didn’t pack. We didn’t go to the grocery store or anything like that," he said.