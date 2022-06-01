Poulsbo couple fall off embankment chasing after dog, rescue underway

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (CK Fire & Rescue)

Kitsap County rescue crews are working to save a man who went over a seaside embankment in Poulsbo, chasing after his dog who fell from the same bluff.

According to Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue, a married couple’s dog went over the embankment near NE Passage View Ln, and the two rushed after it. Both fell down the slope and could not get back up.

Rescue crews arrived and helped the wife down the rest of the embankment, and sent a crew member down to the husband to determine if they will move him up or down to the beach.

Sadly, officials say the dog is dead.

The man and woman are not injured, and crews have rigged a system to lower another rescuer.

This is a developing story.