Potential big crowds expected at area lakes as temperatures soar above 90 this weekend

Friday temperatures around Puget Sound are expected to pale in comparison to the hot weather expected this weekend, according to forecasters. Some weather models are calling for possibly reaching 90-degrees on Sunday.

That means people could potentially flock to area rivers, lakes and waterways.

At about noon on Friday, crowds at Allan Yorke Park near Lake Tapps, were about 100 or so people, according to security guards posted at the park's entrance. They expect that number to reach capacity, which is 250 people on Sunday.

For those planning on coming to Lake Tapps, space is first-come, first-served. Facemasks will be required upon entrance. It'll be open from 10am-8pm. Guards are expected to keep a headcount as people come in. They tell Q13 News, last weekend, some people stood in line for up to 20 minutes as people left the park.

On Friday, some people and families decided to enjoy the relatively smaller crowds. Danielle Henzel and her kids just moved back to the area this week after living in Virginia.

"We're here today trying to stay a little cool. I just ordered a sprinkler and it should be here tomorrow, so we're going to use the sprinkler as much as we can," she said.

She knows, that crowds are expected this weekend.

"It looks like it gets busy with the line, so we're going to be coming back on Monday," she said.

It may not be a bad idea. As crowds are expected to crowd area lakes.

Q13 News was able to go onto an East Pierce Fire pontoon fireboat on Friday. Crews showed us new signs that are posted on the docks of property owners. It's a number that is issued by the department, at a property owner's request. If people have an emergency out on the water, they can look at the numbered sign near a dock to better give a location for first responders.

"We share that information with the dispatch center and they're able to correlate the number sign with the address for the property and get resources there more efficiently," said Dina Sutherland, Public Information Officer for East Pierce Fire.

Drowning remains a major concern for first responders. Officials said don't let the hot weather fool you. The water remains cold since Lake Tapps is glacier-fed.

There are no lifeguards either.

"It's really swim at your own risk. And really having eyes. Having what we call a designated water watcher. So, if you have kids have somebody watching those swimmers," said Sutherland.