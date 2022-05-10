Possible road rage incident, altercation may have led to Monroe shooting

Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man injured and another in custody Monday night in Monroe.

The shooting happened in the 13300 block of Wagner Road at about 8:40 p.m.

Investigators said the victim was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital. The suspect was taken into custody.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, before the shooting, there may have been an altercation that happened on the road, which was possibly related to a road rage incident.

No other people were involved.