Human remains found in the Chehalis River

The Centralia Police Department has recovered human rains from the Chehalis River.

The bones were discovered on May 17, in a portion of the river near Mellen Street.

No identification was found near the body.

The bones will be sent to the medical examiner's office to determine the cause of death.

