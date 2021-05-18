Human remains found in the Chehalis River
The Centralia Police Department has recovered human rains from the Chehalis River.
The bones were discovered on May 17, in a portion of the river near Mellen Street.
No identification was found near the body.
The bones will be sent to the medical examiner's office to determine the cause of death.
