Portion of SR 9 in Snohomish blocked due police shooting, large law enforcement in the area

A portion of State Route 9 near 180th St. SE, near Clearview, is blocked due to a reported shooting involving a Washington State Patrol trooper.

Several law enforcement vehicles from different agencies were seen rushing to the area, including the SWAT team in armored vehicles.

Drivers are being turned around. Washington State Department of Transportation says northbound SR 9 is closed at 188th Street and SB SR 9 remains closed at 180th Street SE.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

FOX 13 is working to confirm if anyone was injured and who fired the shots.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have more information as it becomes available.