Portion of E. Cherry Street in downtown Seattle evacuated due to natural gas leak, fire

Seattle Fire Department crews have evacuated buildings in the 2700 block of E. Cherry Street downtown due to a natural gas leak that has ignited.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, a natural gas leak was detected around noon. The gas caught fire and has melted through the asphalt from the underground vaults.

A block of E. Cherry is closed in both directions. The current evacuation zone includes E. Columbia St. to E. Jefferson St. and 27th Ave. to 29th Ave.

If you live or work near the area, listen to firefighters and police if they ask you to evacuate. Avoid the area if possible.

As of 12:10 p.m., about 2,300 Seattle City Light customers are without power.

This is a developing story.

