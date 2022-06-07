Port of Seattle Police to donate used patrol bikes to local high school cycling program

Port of Seattle Police will donate 13 previously-used patrol bikes to Rainier Beach High School's Bike Works program.

The bikes were used to patrol the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and on Wednesday, the agency will officially hand them over during an event at the high school gymnasium.

Washington state law does not allow local governments from giving items of value to nonprofits or individuals. School and local leaders found a way to make this work, gifting from a public agency to a public school program. They are confident this can be ‘replicated by other agencies to benefit local communities.’

Port of Seattle police officers will hand the bikes over in a ‘bike skills demonstration’ at Rainier Beach High School at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The school's Bike Works program will repurpose the bikes for maintenance, cycling safety education, health and wellness benefits for students, a spokesperson says.