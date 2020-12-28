Police: Worker stabbed when confronting trespasser in Seattle apartment building

An employee at a Seattle apartment building was stabbed when confronting a trespasser Monday evening, according to police.

Around 5:30 p.m., a resident of the building near 1st and Vine in the Belltown neighborhood called 911 to report a scuffle.

According to Seattle Police, the suspect stabbed the 65-year-old maintenance worker in the chest before running away from the scene.

Medics took the victim to a nearby hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening, authorities said.

The suspect was described oly as a thin white man in his 30s or 40s, wearing a light blue mask and a hoodie over his backpack.

Police said they detained a man nearby, but a witness could not identify him as the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.