Police: Woman shot after chasing suspect who stole her car in Fife

A woman was shot Monday morning while trying to chase down a suspect who stole her car in Fife, police said.

At about 6:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Radiance Boulevard East and Celebration Avenue East.

RELATED: 'What are we supposed to do': Woman watches thief steal her car

When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police told FOX 13 News that the woman was warming up her car in front of her home and her camera system notified her that someone was in her car.

She saw the car drive away, then got into another car and chased after the suspect.

RELATED: Pierce County sees continued rise in vehicle thefts as frustration grows for victims

Police said there was a confrontation between the victim and the suspect, and the suspect shot the victim.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and the stolen car was recovered.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram