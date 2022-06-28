Police: Woman robbed, carjacked near Kirkland's EvergreenHealth campus, suspects wanted

Kirkland Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery and carjacking in the city’s Kingsgate neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Police say a woman was walking near NE 130th Ln and 124th Ave NE—near the EvergreenHealth campus—around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, when two men robbed her at gunpoint and stole her car.

According to authorities, the suspects drove off in her dark grey 2017 Chevy Cruze, Washington plates CDU1304. The car has a temporary paper license plate in the rear window.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspects is asked to contact Detective Derek Hill at (425) 864-1563 or dhill@kirklandwa.gov, or Detective Sgt. Dave Quiggle at (425)-588-8076 or dquiggle@kirklandwa.gov.