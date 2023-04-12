Auburn Police: Woman carjacked while unloading groceries, suspects sought

Auburn Police are searching for two men who carjacked a woman while she was trying to unload groceries outside an apartment complex Tuesday night.

Investigators say the incident happened around 11 p.m. at the Copper Gate Apartments on Auburn Way N.

Police say the woman was injured during the carjacking and was treated at a nearby hospital.

"It's a very big complex. It's easy to get away with a lot of stuff around here," said Zavier Moniz, a resident at the complex. "A lot of car thefts, especially in the Kia's. There's a lot of killings, shootings, at least some kind of incident once a week here. So, it's just normal for us."

Police say the two men who carjacked her were believed to be armed with guns.

"There’s three entrances, so you can come in and leave. You can get in and out. It’s easy to steal cars, and it’s easy to get away if you shoot somebody, so this is where they come," said Moniz. "It’s like the end of Auburn. You have the highway here and the freeways there. It’s super easy access for high crime."

Other residents echo what Moniz is saying. FOX 13 spoke with another man who lived in the complex and said he parks his car where he can see it at night because there are so many car thefts and car prowls.

The woman's vehicle was later recovered in Tacoma, according to investigators. They are processing it for evidence.

The identity of the suspects was still unknown at last check Wednesday evening.