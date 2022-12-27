Police: Woman bludgeoned with rock, cellphone stolen in downtown Seattle

Police seek a man who reportedly bludgeoned a woman with a rock in downtown Seattle on Tuesday.

According to authorities, a woman flagged a Seattle Police officer on patrol near Third and Pike around 6 a.m. The victim told the officer she was waiting at the bus stop, when a man came up with a "fist-sized rock" and hit her in the head with it.

The suspect reportedly stole her cellphone and ran off. The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with information on the attack or the suspect is urged to call Seattle Police’s violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.