Police: Woman bludgeoned with rock, cellphone stolen in downtown Seattle

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Downtown Seattle
FOX 13 Seattle

SEATTLE - Police seek a man who reportedly bludgeoned a woman with a rock in downtown Seattle on Tuesday.

According to authorities, a woman flagged a Seattle Police officer on patrol near Third and Pike around 6 a.m. The victim told the officer she was waiting at the bus stop, when a man came up with a "fist-sized rock" and hit her in the head with it.

The suspect reportedly stole her cellphone and ran off. The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

RELATED: SPD: Man smashed into West Seattle store with shopping cart, aimed pellet gun at officers

Anyone with information on the attack or the suspect is urged to call Seattle Police’s violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.