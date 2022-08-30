Elderly women targeted in Mill Creek jewel theft scam

Two elderly women fell victim to a scam, where the suspects took their jewelry in broad daylight in their own Mill Creek driveways, according to police.

According to the Mill Creek Community Association (MCCA), two women, ages 70 to 80, were targeted while shopping or banking and followed back to their homes. In both cases, a suspect approached both women, telling them it was her birthday and to celebrate, she wanted to give some jewelry to anyone she met.

The woman would then put fake necklaces, bracelets and other jewelry on the victims.

"The woman got out-- and she's the key-- she's the person who's the conductor of what seems to be a well-orchestrated event, which came hard and fast at my mother-in-law, who was totally unsuspecting," said Mark Horner, the son-in-law of one of the victims.

Then, when the victim protested, the woman removed the fake jewelry and all the real necklaces, bracelets, and rings that the victim was wearing.

"They're gonna go in there and they're gonna distract and deceive, first try to gain some trust, and just overwhelm her with all these competing forces for her attention. Distract her enough so she doesn't realize what's going on," Horner said.

The woman then got back into the car with the jewelry.

Horner's mother-in-law said the female suspect was traveling with two men and a young child. They were in a large, black SUV, according to Horner.

It may help to speak with an elderly loved one who may be more trusting or who may have a hard time understanding what is happening.

Mill Creek police advise:

Please be alert and aware of your surroundings while getting out of your car, even in your driveway.

Do not approach people you do not know. If people need directions, give them directions from a distance.

Do not let strangers touch you. If they get too close, back away, get inside, and call 911.

Keep your garage door closed and your doors locked at all times.

It helps police if you are able to get a vehicle description and license plate.

It's unclear if these scammers are connected to a similar incident that occurred in Bremerton, where a woman was offered fake jewelry from a stranger as collateral for a loan, only for the victim to learn that the jewelry was fake and worthless when she tried to sell it.

Other instances involving fake jewelry scams have been reported in King and Kitsap Counties.