Police warn about increase in air conditioner thefts

Police in Thurston County are warning people that there have been several air conditioners thefts recently.

On Wednesday, Olympia police tweeted that air conditioner, HVAC and backflow assemblies have been stolen throughout the county.

According to police, they are hearing there may more that have not been reported.

Suspect information isn't available ad police do not have security video.

Anyone who has had their HVAC system stolen or vandalized is asked to report it to police online.