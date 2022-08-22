Police, troopers called to Echo Glen Children's Center after youth threaten staff, damage facility

Local police and the Washington State Patrol were called to Echo Glen Children's Center over the weekend when residents at a 16-person unit caused a "disturbance," threatening staff and destroying property.

According to the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF), at around 9 p.m. Saturday residents threatened staff and refused to return to their rooms.

"When staff gave a directive to return to their rooms, residents engaged in threats and caused damage to the facility, including breaking windows, furniture, and other items. Staff attempted de-escalation techniques, but were unsuccessful," a spokesperson wrote in a statement to FOX 13 News. " Injuries reported during the incident were minor and consisted of scratches, none requiring external medical attention."

Authorities said the juveniles broke windows, damaged furniture and other items. Staff tried deescalating the situation, but ultimately local police and troopers were called to the scene for assistance.

DCYF officials said no youth escaped and all were accounted for shortly after the disturbance. They say the center is working to concentrate staff on housing units to avoid further issues.

Back in January, Washington authorities said five boys assaulted multiple staff members at Echo Glen Children's Center in Snoqualmie, stole a car and escaped from the juvenile detention center.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, the five juveniles aged 14-17, were being held for crimes ranging from first-degree murder to possession of a firearm to possession of stolen property.

All of those teens were eventually caught and taken back into custody.