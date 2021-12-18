Police: Teenage girls likely died several days before father

article

A father may have lived for up to five days after his two teenage daughters died in his apartment, authorities in western Washington said.

Renton police told The Seattle Times in a story on Friday that 16-year-old Mariel Gill and 17-year-old Adriana Gill died around Dec. 5. Their bodies were found wrapped in blankets on the first floor.

Police said 33-year-old Manuel Gill died around Dec. 10. His body was found in an upstairs bedroom. Their bodies were found on Dec. 11.

An autopsy failed to determine a reason for the deaths, and toxicology results aren’t completed.

The girls’ mother, Betsy Alvarado, lives in Everett. She said her daughters became extremely religious and refused to see her.

"I cried so many nights trying to convince them to come back, but they felt like if they lived with me, they would burn in hell because they wouldn’t be able to follow God’s word the way they’re supposed to," she said.

She said her daughters followed the Hebrew Israelite faith, while their father followed the Black Hebrew Israelite faith. Alvarado said her daughters cited religion in becoming more rigid in their behavior.

