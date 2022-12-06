Police: Tacoma deadly shooting suspect arrested in Spokane

On Monday, officers with the Spokane Police Department arrested a suspect who shot and killed a man in Tacoma last month.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at 11:31 p.m. on Nov. 21, officers were dispatched to the corner of E M St. and Puyallup Ave. for reports of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. First responders immediately performed life-saving measures, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD detectives identified the 30-year-old suspect, and began searching for him.

On Dec. 5, officers in Spokane contacted the TPD – informing them that they have arrested the suspect for first-degree murder.

Details about whether the suspect fled to Spokane, or traveled to Tacoma to commit the crime are limited at this time.

RELATED: Suspect in custody after admitting to killing girlfriend in Lacey, deputies say

This is a developing story.