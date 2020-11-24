Police: Suspects arrested after human remains found outside of Shelton

Authorities made arrests Monday after human remains were found in a rural area in Mason County.

According to Shelton Police, the remains were found outside the city and are believed to be an adult who was previously reported missing.

Police said it was believed that the person was killed in Shelton and then the remains were placed elsewhere in Mason County.

Shelton Police and Mason County sheriff's deputies arrested the suspects in this case at a home in Shelton around 7:00 p.m.

Investigators said they believe the suspects and victim knew each other and this was not a random act.

No further details, including the identities of the victim or suspects, have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.