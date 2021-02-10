Police: Suspected car thief shoots man who found his stolen car at Federal Way motel

A man whose car was stolen found his vehicle early Wednesday morning and was shot in the leg after being confronted by the suspected thief.

According to Federal Way Police, officers were called around 1:30 a.m. to the Eastwind Motel parking lot on Pacific Highway South.

Investigators said the victim, a man in his 30s, was driving around the area searching for his stolen car. He found it in the motel parking lot and used the car he was driving to block it in. The suspect, a man in his 40s, then confronted the man and shot him in the leg.

The victim suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medics took him to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center.

Officers booked the suspect into jail. No further details have been released.