Suspect wanted on multiple warrants arrested after SWAT standoff at Lake Forest Park home

A suspect wanted for robbery was arrested following an hours-long standoff after he ran from police and hid inside the basement of a Lake Forest Park home.

Around 3:20 p.m., a patrol sergeant with the Lake Forest Park Police Department saw a man who he recognized as a wanted person out of Snohomish County. When the sergeant approached the suspect, he ran off and gave chase.

The suspect then entered an occupied home on Ballinger Way NE. It appears the suspect did not have any connections to this home.

The resident was able to safely exit the home while the suspect hid inside. A SWAT team and negotiators were called in to try and get the man out of the house.

Ballinger Way NE closed in both directions between NE 175th Street and NE 178th Street as a precaution while law enforcement tried to contact the suspect.

Just after 9 p.m., a SWAT team was able to enter the home and found the suspect hiding in the basement.

He was arrested without incident, and police said he had multiple warrants out for his arrest other than the robbery.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.