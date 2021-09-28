Police: Suspect threatens driver with axe during Seattle carjacking, crashes stolen car

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly carjacking someone and threatening them with an axe in Seattle.

According to police, the carjacking occurred around 8:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Lakeside Avenue. The suspect hit the woman's window with an axe and told her he wanted her car, police said.

Around 9 p.m., the suspect crashed and flipped the stolen car near 38th Avenue S. and S. Oregon Street. The suspect left the vehicle and ran, according to police.

He was taken into custody in Seattle's Columbia City neighborhood.

This is a developing story.

Information will be updated as it becomes available.

